ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Shoppers in the Tri-Cities can help give back this holiday season with three local campaigns at Food City.

The 6th annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive, the 19th annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive and the 31st Race Against Hunger program kick off Nov. 1 at Food City stores.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months,” Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer stated in releases detailing each program. “Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive.”

Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, specially marked bags with non-perishable food and pet items will be available for purchase for $15 plus tax at all Food City stores.

100% of the funds collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.

Johnia Berry Toy Drive

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 2, collection containers for the Johnia Toy Drive will be located at Food City stores throughout the Tri-Cities. The toys will be distributed on Dec. 6, the anniversary of Johnia’s death.

“Johnia was extremely passionate about helping children and Food City is proud to be part of the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive, which donates thousands of toys to needy children in our area each year,” Smith said.

Race Against Hunger Campaign

The Race Against Hunger campaign has helped raise money for local hunger relief organizations since 1992. The program will run through Nov. 28 as Food City customers are invited to make contributions at checkout to benefit those organizations.

Customers can contribute $1, $3, $5 or simply round up to the next dollar. All of the proceeds will go to a local hunger relief group. A release from Food City states about four meals are provided for every dollar donated during the campaign.

In 2022, Smith said the Race Against Hunger raised more than $515,000.