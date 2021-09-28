Food City opening hiring floodgates, seeking 1500 candidates

(WJHL) – As the company continues to grow, Food City is hoping to hire 1500 qualified candidates to staff new locations and programs throughout the region.

According to a press release from Food City, experienced positions are available across multiple departments:

  • Meat Cutting
  • Cake Decorating
  • Retail Management
  • Warehouse/Distribution
  • Drivers

Alongside skilled work, entry-level opportunities are available throughout the company.

Each Food City location will host their own in-person hiring events, and those interested in joining the company are encourage to apply here.

