Food City opening hiring floodgates, seeking 1500 candidates

(WJHL) – As the company continues to grow, Food City is hoping to hire 1500 qualified candidates to staff new locations and programs throughout the region.
According to a press release from Food City, experienced positions are available across multiple departments:
- Meat Cutting
- Cake Decorating
- Retail Management
- Warehouse/Distribution
- Drivers
Alongside skilled work, entry-level opportunities are available throughout the company.
Each Food City location will host their own in-person hiring events, and those interested in joining the company are encourage to apply here.