Food City opening hiring floodgates, seeking 1500 candidates

(WJHL) – As the company continues to grow, Food City is hoping to hire 1500 qualified candidates to staff new locations and programs throughout the region.

According to a press release from Food City, experienced positions are available across multiple departments:

Meat Cutting

Cake Decorating

Retail Management

Warehouse/Distribution

Drivers

Alongside skilled work, entry-level opportunities are available throughout the company.

Each Food City location will host their own in-person hiring events, and those interested in joining the company are encourage to apply here.