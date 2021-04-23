Food City looking to hire more than 2,000 workers at hiring event April 28

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Food City is hoping to hire thousands of new employees next week.

According to a release from Food City, a company-wide hiring event will take place at all Food City stores and the company’s distribution center on Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The store chain will be hiring full-time and part-time employees.

“Food City is planning to hire over 2,000 friendly, smiling faces to work at their Distribution Center and in key customer and food service positions at store locations throughout their operation area,” the release states. “The positions include, both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions.”

Anyone interested can apply online by clicking here or by visiting any Food City location to complete an application. The release encourages applicants to visit stores during the event to learn about positions.