Food City looking to hire 1,000 new associates as part of expansion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Food City is looking to hire 1,000 new associates as the company says it plans to expand.

According to a press release, Food City is holding a hiring event with the goal of adding 1,000 new associates for various positions in stores and distribution centers.

The company is looking to fill both full and part-time applicants, with jobs available at both the entry level and more experienced positions. Some of the positions include meat cutter, cake decorator, management, truck driving positions and more.

The release says that the hiring event will take place at all Food City locations and distribution centers on Thursday, August 12 from 4 – 8 p.m., and again on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested candidates may also apply online at FoodCity.com.