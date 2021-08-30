Food City launches School Bucks Challenge

(WJHL) — Food City pledged $700,000 in contributions for the new school year with the Food City School Bucks Challenge.

The initiative allows customers to link their Food City ValuCards to a school of choice; for every dollar spent, one point is received.

School allocations are based on the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO. “Since the programs inception, we’ve awarded over $20,700,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than 1,000 participating area schools.”

The 2021-2022 School Bucks Challenge kicks off Sept. 1 and continues through May 10, 2022.

