ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City announced on Monday that it pledged $700,000 in contributions for the upcoming school year in an effort that is a part of its School Bucks Challenge.

The program, which launched on Sept. 7 and lasts until May 9, 2023, entails that shoppers earn one point for every dollar spent at Food City. Points are credited to shoppers’ schools of choice by linking the school to a ValuCard.

“Our Food City School Bucks Program has provided much-needed support for thousands of schools throughout our market area and our School Bucks Challenge makes points collection easy and efficient,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school, a news release from Food City states.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Smith. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $21,400,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than a thousand participating area schools.”

For more information, contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.