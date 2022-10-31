ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Food City is starting its fifth-annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive on Wednesday to aid those battling hunger and animal shelters in the region.

Starting Nov. 2 and running through Dec. 31, the drive will feature specially marked bags that will be available for purchase at Food City locations. Some bags will contain non-perishable food items, and others will hold pet food products.

All bags will be $15 plus tax and can be purchased by customers to place in collection bins at the front of stores.

“100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region,” a release from Food City states.