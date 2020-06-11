Food City, JA Street assist Barter Theatre in producing Moonlite Drive-in shows

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre announced new details regarding their upcoming shows at the Moonlite Drive-in.

During a joint press conference, Barter announced that Food City came forward to lease the drive-in through October for the theatre.

Barter also stated that JA Street & Associates will assist in cleaning the Moonlite Drive-in.

Katy Brown of the Barter Theatre also thanked season sponsors and Abingdon Roofing for underwriting the new drive-in stage.

Barter will put on their production of The Wizard of Oz on July 14, and tickets go on sale June 16 online.

