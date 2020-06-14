Food City issues Thomas Farms Class 1 ground beef patty recall

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – On Sunday, Thomas Farms issued a Class 1 recall on their Thomas Farms grass-fed 80% lean/20% fat 10 count ground beef patties for possible E. Coli contamination, according to Food City officials.

Food City supermarkets said in a release that the local grocer chain received and sold a limited supply of the specified product.

“At Food City, customer safety and service are our number one priority and recalls of any nature receive immediate attention. Although the product has been removed from sale within our stores, we want to notify our customers, in the event that they may have purchased some of the specified product prior to the issuance of the recall notification,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer in the release.

The recall affects 80% lean/20% fat 10 count Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, UPC #6-47086-00245, with a use or freeze by date of 6/25/20, LOT CODE P53937-45 and Establishment number EST. 46841 (inside the USDA mark of inspection), the release detailed.

Food City officials specified in the release that all of the specified product has been removed from Food City stores and properly disposed of. Customers who have the affected product may return it to any Food City location for a full refund.

“While this is the only Thomas Farms product currently named in the Class 1 recall, Food City will gladly issue a full refund on any Thomas Farms products that may be of concern to consumers,” the release said.

Food City officials said they will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

Visit the Food City website for the latest recall updates and information, as well as other company-related news and events.