ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — To support U.S. veterans, Food City officials on Monday announced the company will launch a campaign to fundraise for the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention.

From Aug. 31 through Sept. 9, shoppers can make a $1, $3 or $5 donation at checkout, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the convention in Knoxville.

Food City announced the company will make a $100,000 contribution.

“It’s a tremendous honor for our region to have been selected a second time to serve as the host site for this premier event,” said Food City President and CEO Steven C. Smith in a news release. “We would like to invite you to join us in preserving the legacy of America’s Greatest Heroes by making a contribution to benefit the Medal of Honor Convention.”

The 2022 Medal of Honor Convention will happen in Knoxville. The Medal of Honor is the country’s highest military honor and is bestowed by the President of the United States to service members who “distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty while engaged in an action again the enemy of the United States.”

A little over 3,500 service members have received the medal, with fewer than 70 recipients living today.

“Food City is proud to support our nation’s veterans and we invite you to join us in celebrating our country’s freedom and those who provide it,” said Smith.