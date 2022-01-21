Food City, Hormel donate to local food bank in time of need

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Food City and Hormel teamed up and donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

According to Rhonda Chafin, the executive director of the food bank, more than 1,500 families will be receiving hams as part of the donation.

The donation comes at a time when Northeast Tennessee needs it most. Chafin says that recently they have been seeing an increase in the need for food assistance.

Chafin says that the food bank is working with individuals and corporations in the community to ensure they have enough food for everyone who may need it.