ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – On Thursday, April 28, Food City locations across the region will host a company-wide hiring event. The grocery chain hopes to hire 1,500 new workers in both full-time and part-time positions.

According to a release from Food City, the event lasts from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. at all stores and the Food City Distribution Center.

Positions available include both entry-level jobs and experienced, skilled positions. Warehouse and distribution positions are also available.

“Food City is a family owned and operated company that offers a generous benefits package to their associates including competitive salaries, comprehensive training, healthcare coverage with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3% company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, and company paid life and disability plans, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan. In addition, to these great benefits, Food City also offers advancement opportunities to associates who wish to progress within a growing company.” Food City

Anyone interested can apply online or visit a Food City location and fill out an application there. Applicants should make plans to visit their nearest store on Thursday.