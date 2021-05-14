Food City hoping to hire 1,000 new workers at hiring event May 19

ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) – Food City is planning to hire more than 1,000 new associates at a company-wide hiring event on Wednesday, May 19.

According to a release from Food City, the company will be hiring both part-time and full-time positions.

The hiring event will be held at all Food City locations. The company hopes to hire workers in the Distribution Center, food service and customer service departments.

The release states the event will be held from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Any interested candidates can apply online by clicking here or by visiting a store to fill out an application.