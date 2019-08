ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The region’s newest Food City opened its doors in Erwin today.

Construction on the regional grocery chain begin last August and cost nearly $12 million.

Yesterday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an after-hours event was held at the store before the grand opening celebration.

The store will also feature an on-site gas station and other retail parcels on the site.

Festivities kicked off Wednesday starting at 8:00 a.m. The store is located at 110 North Industrial Dr. in Erwin.