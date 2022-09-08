WHITESBURG, Ky. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities partnered with Food City to help those who lost everything in the Eastern Kentucky floods.

The grocery chain’s 10-day fundraising campaign raised more than $388,000 to benefit flood relief efforts. Food City presented the check to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund.

Eastern Kentucky was severely impacted by floods in July that killed dozens and left numerous others without homes and businesses.

Donations to assist victims of the floods are still being accepted by several organizations. To learn more about how to donate, click here.