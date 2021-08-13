Food City, ETSU Athletics, and WJHL team up to raise funds for Niswonger Children’s Hospital

(WJHL) — News Channel 11, Food City, and ETSU Athletics are teaming up to raise money for Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The “BUCS for Kids” fundraising campaign will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Food City locations in Johnson City (South Roan Street, North State of Franklin Road, and Boones Creek), Jonesborough, and Gray.

ETSU coaches, athletes, cheerleaders, dance team members, and even Bucky himself will bag groceries and greet customers at the participating Food City locations.

Shoppers can contribute any amount to Niswonger at the checkout. One-hundred percent of donations will benefit the children’s hospital.