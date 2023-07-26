GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University and Food City signed a corporate sponsorship agreement Monday that will allow the grocery chain’s associates and their families to attend the university with discounted tuition.

Tusculum and Food City announced in news releases Wednesday that the employer and school are working together to develop the region’s workforce.

“Food City is an outstanding organization that has grown exponentially and supported the region impressively throughout its history,” Tusculum President Dr. Scott Hummel stated. “We are thrilled to help Food City associates and their families achieve their academic goals as they begin their careers or seek advancement within the company. Our expert professors and active and experiential education will enhance their knowledge and skills, and our students, faculty, and staff will benefit from opportunities to collaborate on multiple levels with the company.”

Discounted tuition for employees and their family members in Tusculum’s higher education programs is not all that is included in the agreement. Food City will also be eligible for analysis and corporate training through the university’s various Masters programs.

Food City’s director of training, Misty Kern, said that university students will also have the opportunity to receive jobs and internships within Food City.

“We are excited to offer the benefit to our associates,” Kern said in a release. “Our dedicated associates are what makes us successful, and this is another way we can offer appreciation. In addition to providing financial assistance, I see this providing future growth opportunities to our current and new associates. Many people only see us as a grocery store. We are that and more. It takes a lot of different skill sets to maintain our operations. We have many opportunities available in our retail operations, corporate support center and distribution center.”