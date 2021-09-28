Food City donates $80,000 to local children’s charity

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Food City representatives presented a big check to a local charity on Tuesday, both literally and metaphorically.

Coalition for Kids (C4K), a children’s Christian nonprofit that runs a variety of programs in schools across the region, was awarded a total of $80,000 from Food City for its continued service to the community.

Founded in 1998, Coalition for Kids’ website states the organization aims to offer children “a safe and caring place where they can grow educationally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.”

Volunteers and employees connect children with tutoring, food and emotional support across 11 separate elementary schools; 10 are in Johnson City, and one is in Bristol, Tennessee.

“We’ve been doing this for 22 years, our goal is to serve kids from K through eight,” said Randy Hensley, executive director of C4K. “This is going to be a huge benefit for our kids, for a long time.”