BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Food City announced a donation to Girl’s Inc. of Bristol to support its new community center.

Food City presented Girls Inc. with a $5,000 check on Thursday.

Girls Inc. is planning to open a new community center and gymnasium that will increase capacity by 200 people.

“Having the community support is the only way we can do things like this,” said Callie Cunningham with Girls Inc. “So it’s extremely beneficial and we are extremely grateful for Food City because we would not be able to do any of this without community partners just like them.”

Girls Inc. hopes to do a ribbon cutting for the facility in early October.