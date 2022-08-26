ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – One of the region’s largest grocery providers made a donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia and its initiative to provide easy access to fresh food for people in rural communities.

Food City presented a check for $30,000 to the non-profit’s Mobile Marketplace on Friday morning. The Mobile Marketplace “provides fresh food and shelf stable grocery items to communities that lack convenient access to grocery stores,” a release from Food City states.

The Mobile Marketplace uses two refrigerated trucks to bring the groceries to Southwest Virginia residents considered food-insecure. Feeding Southwest Virginia aims to help those who live far away from grocery stores and have difficulty reaching the nearest ones.

Photo courtesy of Food City

“Neighbors are hungry, and inflation is causing a lot of challenges for people with limited income, and we just feel that in America right now, that shouldn’t be happening,” Feeding Southwest Virginia President Pamela Irvine said. “There’s available food.”

In 2020, Feeding Southwest Virginia’s food insecurity projections found that more than 177,000 people in the region face hunger.