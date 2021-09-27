Food City donates $25,000 to fight hunger in Southwest Va.

SW Va. (WJHL) – One of the area’s largest grocery retailers made a significant donation to help Feeding Southwest Virginia fund their Mobile Marketplace program.

The program involves using two refrigerated trucks to provide groceries to communities without convenient access to grocery stores or food pantries.

President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Va., Pamela Irvine said, “We have to be a little more creative and think about ways to reach people and so this is one of the great ways to be able to do that. But we do see these kinds of programs expanding.”

Irvine adds that the program provides food to tens of thousands of men, women and children every month.

For more information on Feeding Southwest Virginia, you can visit their website here.