JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City officials continued their annual support of Ballad Health Niswonger by donating $20,000 to the children’s hospital on Thursday morning.

The money was gathered from Food City’s golf charity tournament. The yearly event has helped aid Ballad Health since 2010.

“Any time you can help your community, especially a great organization like Ballad Health Niswonger, it means the world,” said KVAT Store Manager Jason Johnson.

On any given day, Ballad’s hospital is tasked with providing relief and care for up to 16,000 children at the facility. On Thursday, President of the Ballad Health Foundation Jack Simpson expressed his appreciation of the recurrent partnership.

“We have so many community partners willing to step up, whether its folks rounding up grocery store purchases, through our Leopard Campaign, people making a few dollars of a contribution, or contribution of a few dollars to Radiothon, or whether its folks who make significant campaign commitments, we really could not do it without our partners or community,” Simpson said.

According to a release, all funds will go toward supporting the children at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.