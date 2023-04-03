BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The iconic Food City Dirt Race is returning to Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) this Easter weekend. Fans and drivers are heading back to the dirt track, and local businesses said they’re looking forward to a boost in the economy from the big event.

Co-owner of Mountain Bar and Grill, Jeremy Baxter, said not only is this a great time for business, but for the community too.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people pack the place, see families and everyone having a good time,” said Baxter.

One fan has been spreading the race-weekend cheer since her arrival on Sunday.

“It’s Bristol baby!” said Lauren Lawson, of Williamsburg, Kentucky. She told News Channel 11 that her family has been coming to BMS for four years and counting, and this is the one event that brings them together.

“We love some dirt-slinging, there’s nothing better than that,” said Lawson.

Anthony Phillips is from New York. The young race fan said he’s excited for what’s to come this weekend.

“I’ve never been to a NASCAR dirt race,” Phillips told News Channel 11. “This is my first time at Bristol, too. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Fans can stay tuned as News Channel 11 airs its “Trackside Special” on Friday at 7 p.m. EST.