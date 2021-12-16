Food City, Dietz & Watson to donate funds to Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City and Dietz & Watson teamed up to host Hometown Heroes Holiday, which aims to provide warm meals to families during the holiday season.

The campaign, which ran from Nov. 8 through Dec. 9, entailed a donation for every pound of Dietz & Watson deli meat and cheese sold at Food City locations.

The funds, which have yet to be revealed, will be presented to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee on Monday, Dec. 20.

Throughout the promotion, WXBQ listeners were encouraged to call in to nominate local essential workers to be recognized. One winner was selected and will receive a $200 Food City gift card and a Dietz & Watson chef-carved ham.