JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City partnered with Dietz & Watson Premium Meats and Cheeses of Philadelphia to donate three $3,500 checks to food banks in Tennessee.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received one of the checks on Monday; the funds were made possible through the sixth annual Families Helping Families program. Dietz & Watson donated up to 10 cents per pound of meat and cheese sold in Food City delis.

Other food banks receiving a check include Second Harvest of East Tennessee and Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

The program ran from Nov. 9 through Dec. 6 and has generated donations to U.S. organizations that total nearly $750,000 since its launch.