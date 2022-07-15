ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After flooding lifted homes from their foundations and upended the lives of hundreds in Buchanan County, Food City, United Way, News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities have teamed up to raise money for those affected.

Smith spoke to Smith at Food City’s Abingdon, Virginia headquarters Friday. (Photo/WJHL)

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith spoke with Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City, who has a personal connection to the rivers and valleys of Buchanan County.

“Grundy is home, and it hurts. And I understand the topography over there probably as well as anybody, and when they get a cloud burst or heavy rains over there it can really create havoc.”

Buchanan County hosted the first Smith family business, a Piggly Wiggly opened by Steve’s father. A few decades and dozens of stores later, Food City wants to give back to the communities that helped make it with the help of United Way. Smith was happy to see the truckloads of supplies already arriving in Buchanan County, and the company chipped in $10,000 of their own money to get the drive started.

Buchanan County hosted Food City’s precursor, a Piggly Wiggly that was the Smith family’s first foray into the grocery business. (Photo/Food City)

“First and foremost, I hope they think about their neighbors and put themselves in their shoes,” Smith said when asked about what he’s looking for in his customers. “People are generous here, we just hope that they can give what they can afford. I know inflation’s tough right now and people are challenged, but if you can give 50 cents or a dollar or two dollars it’s going to help some people.”

Starting Saturday and ending July 22, anyone who checks out at Food City locations will have the option to donate directly to United Way of Southwest Virginia as they continue to help the people of Buchanan County. If you won’t be visiting Food City in that window, direct donations can be made online as well.