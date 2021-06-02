Food City celebrates remodeling of Wise, Va. location with ribbon-cutting ceremony

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Local officials and Food City administrators celebrated the remodeling of the chain’s Wise, Virginia store.

Food City CEO Steve Smith and Virginia Delegate Terry Kilgore were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

Photo (WJHL): Food City CEO Steve Smith addresses the crowd at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Smith said the location on Woodland Drive has been under renovation for almost 11 months.

The changes to the location will also bring new Food City jobs, according to Smith.

“To be able to create 65 jobs here, make the investment from our company to give them the tools they need to do their job, it’s very satisfying for our company and me personally,” Smith said.

Officials say the renovations at the store include an expansion to the grocery section and the addition of a sushi bar.