CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A new Food City location is coming to Dickenson County.

On Tuesday, company officials broke ground at the site of the upcoming store at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood.

A release from Food City states the 45,000-square foot supermarket will replace the current store in Clintwood. The new location is expected to open in the coming spring.

“We have served the residents of Clintwood and Dickenson County for nearly 25 years, and we are excited to have the opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art Food City to better serve our loyal customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, in the release.

The site of the new store was developed with aid from a grant provided by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

The soon-to-be-built supermarket will include a bakery and deli, hot food bar, salad bar and a cafe seating area. It will also feature a Food City Floral Boutique, pharmacy, self-checkout options and traditional check-out lanes.