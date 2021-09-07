Food City, BMS announce partnership to provide Hurley with tractor-trailer of fresh water following flooding

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A partnership between two massive local organizations is helping deliver much-needed drinking water to an area of Southwest Virginia ravaged by severe flooding.

Food City and Bristol Motor Speedway announced Tuesday that they have teamed up to deliver a tractor-trailer full of fresh drinking water to Hurley, Virginia. Food City is also donating a truck full of paper products from Cardinal Tissue.

More than 20 Hurley homes were destroyed in floodwaters after recent heavy rainfall in the area. One person died as a result of the floods, and Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the region.

The partnership’s water donation is critical since the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office announced that it could take around a year for public water to be restored to residents in the Hurly community.

After the rains, Food City pledged $10,000 to kick off a fundraising campaign to aid the area. That campaign will run through Sept. 12.

During the partnership’s announcement, BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell said the track will also be collecting donations during its events September 16-18.

“We’re also thankful to be able to have all these very generous race fans coming in next week and ask them to join us in supporting folks up in Hurley by dropping off cleaning supplies or non perishable items during race week,” Caldwell said.

Officials had anticipated it would take around a month for power to be restored to the area. However, county supervisors told News Channel 11 that electricity could be restored as early as Wednesday, well ahead of schedule.

Glenn Youngkin, a Republican candidate for Virginia Governor, visited Hurley on Monday to see the damage. Youngkin called the situation “heartbreaking” but said it was encouraging to see the way people had come together to aid the community in recovering.