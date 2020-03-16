Food bank expects heightened demand, change in distribution methods due to COVID-19

(WJHL) – The 30-foot-high racks of food filling Second Harvest Foodbank of Northeast Tennessee’s warehouse Monday were a bit deceiving. With COVID-19 changing life on every front, Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said the agency anticipates major operational changes — and increased demand — as it copes with what Chafin called a disaster.

“We’re in the trenches starting to prepare,” Chafin said in an eerily quiet warehouse, devoid of the usual bustle of partner food pantry volunteers picking up goods. “We’re talking to our agency partners, we’re talking with the community, because we don’t know exactly how to prepare for this really unusual disaster that’s going to affect the entire nation.”

Rhonda Chafin of Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest, which feeds about 40,000 people monthly throughout Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties, is doing its best amid the many unknowns.

The agency is setting up alternate methods of distribution that minimize face to face contact. It’s already ordered five truckloads of food to supplement the million pounds on hand, a supply Chafin termed “very adequate.” And Second Harvest is communicating with the 130 schools it supports with food backpacks that help combat food insecurity for 4,600 children every other week.

“That’s a vital program and it’s a program that won’t be able to operate as long as the schools are closed, so we need to figure out a workaround,” Chafin said. She also said despite the seemingly large amount of food on hand and on the way, Second Harvest needs monetary and food donations to cope with what’s to come.

‘Drop and go’

Chafin said many affiliate pantries are volunteer staffed, and often by people in the age range considered high-risk for death from COVID-19. Second Harvest is communicating with its employee-staffed pantries as part of a “critical action plan.”

Some of the million pounds of food on hand at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Those “disaster pantries,” she said, “can say, ‘yes, we will be here for as long as we can to keep these pantries open for those that may have needs.”

That will involve a “drop and go” practice, Chafin said. “We would drop the product, they would come out, get the product and then they would also operate a model of drive through and social distancing with the individuals they serve. That will also be the case at the warehouse, where volunteers won’t be allowed in so the employees can minimize contact.

“We’re really trying to have practices put in place that people can still get food even if we have a major spread of this virus.”

One pantry standing ready to help is at Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City. Chief Operations Officer Pai Mushayamunda said the agency that serves 300 families a week through its food pantry is trying to figure out who to utilize people who want to help and aren’t in the high-risk category.

“Give us a call, and we’ll have the discretion whether you should volunteer and partner with us,” Mushayamunda said. “We will need help delivering food items to the elderly, so they can contact our volunteer coordinator and he can arrange a delivery, and once again we’re practicing social distancing, we’re cleaning, we’re wearing gloves.

Pai Mushayamunda, Good Samaritan Ministries

“We are the last resort for families in need and we need to continue to be open, so we would love as much help as possible from the community.”

Mushayamunda said many of Good Samaritan’s elderly clients are very scared about going anywhere, so delivery, done efficiently and hygienically, will be a must.

“That’s where you as a partner come into play,” he said. “If you feel like you are healthy and practicing all the precautions and you’d like to take part, give Second Harvest a call, give us a call and we’ll appropriate the right person to you.”

From there, they’ll use their modified operations to minimize person to person contact.

That’s how it will go throughout Second Harvest’s footprint, Chafin said. “We may have some individuals that will say, ‘I will do this, I will distribute in an area,’ and they call us and pick up and take back to an area and distribute.’ That’s not out of the question.”

With schools closed and people out of work, Chafin said the need will be great. “Beyond our normal, we don’t know what those numbers will be but we know they’re going to increase significantly.”

Chafin isn’t crying uncle despite the challenges.

“We’ll figure out a way to get it to them,” Chafin said. “We’ve just got to be able to mobilize the community to give a little bit. I know so many of us can do that. If people are home and they’re like, ‘how can I do something,’ they can make a monetary donation, a food donation, and in a very organized way we might mobilize some folks to help with deliveries.”

For more information call the food bank at (423) 279-0430 or visit netfoodbank.org. To offer help at Good Samaritan call (423) 833-2557 or email volunteer@goodsamjc.org.