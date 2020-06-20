Food Bank distributes fresh food boxes in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee distributed up to 500 fresh produce and dairy boxes to families in need on Saturday in Kingsport. Officials say the fresh produce and dairy boxes are made possible due to the partnership with the USDA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has distributed 3,349,650 pounds of food since the start of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Second Harvest’s Executive Director Rhonda Chafin in a press release. “We appreciate the USDA’s announcement of $3 billion in food purchases that will provide much-needed food through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to people in need throughout our nation.”

Saturday, the food bank helped families who have lost their jobs, seniors on fixed incomes, and even people who have never asked for food assistance before.

HAPPENING NOW: a food distribution at @2ndHarvestNETN to help those struggling amid the ongoing pandemic. They’re handing out food boxes to families in need- just show up and you can get registered! Happening until about noon. Thanks to @HMGforYou for volunteering today! pic.twitter.com/kd6cOyl7v0 — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) June 20, 2020

“Our foodbank is part of the fabric of our community and feeding neighbors in need is a shared responsibility. Right now we are seeing double the need we normally do as COVID-19 impacts our community. The additional food provided through this innovative USDA program is critically needed to assist in our efforts to feed the community. Our foodbank has the logistics, food safety, and distribution expertise to make sure that this nutritious perishable food safely makes it into the hands of our neighbors that need it.”

“We are also very thankful to Holston Medical Group who has agreed to serve as the volunteer manpower that day to aid the food bank staff with distribution,” added Chafin.

The nonprofit was live on Facebook early Saturday to encourage folks to pick up parcels.

The food bank is always in need of volunteers and food donations. Visit their website for information on how to help.