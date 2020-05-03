Folks around the Tri-Cities take advantage of Sunday’s sunshine and enjoy the outdoors

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The coronavirus pandemic has left many people cooped up in their homes wondering when a sense of normalcy will return.

Many Tennessee state parks reopened, giving outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to throw on a pair of hiking boots and take it to the trails or grab a pair of kayaks and hit the water at Warrior’s Path State Park.

Sunday’s sunshine brought many people from indoors to the great outdoors to enjoy the natural beauty that Northeast Tennessee has to offer.

A local group of campers taking advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures in Roan Mountain told News Channel 11 that taking a step out of the house and getting to enjoy nature was something they’ve missed.

“It feels great just to be able to get back out of the house,” one camper said. “We love to camp. The campgrounds have been shut down and just opened up Friday, so we got here Friday.”

