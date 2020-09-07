‘Flying Legends of Victory Tour’ coming to Tri-Cities Airport

The B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey” will be in Bristol September 8-13, 2020. One of the rarest historical military planes in the world will be near you! Come see it up close and personal, and better yet fly in it!



The B-17 Bomber is a heavy bomber bristling with armament. They earned a deadly reputation and were legendary for their ability to return home after taking brutal poundings. Over 12,000 of these iconic planes were built for WWII, and Sentimental Journey is one of only five still regularly flying today.



TOURS:

Tue & Fri-Mon: 2p – 6p

Wed-Thurs: 9a – 6p

$10 per person/$20 for a family of 4

Purchase tour tickets at the airplane, no reservation required.



RIDES:

Fri-Sun: 9a – 1p

To book a ride, click the ticket link below!



We encourage everyone to come out and tour our plane(s). However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and to keep everyone safe, we ask the following:



• If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please stay at home

• Please maintain social distancing while waiting in line to make purchases at our trailer; waiting in line for airplane tours or when inside the plane

• Wearing a face covering is optional or as required by local restrictions



Note that schedule may be affected by weather and logistics and is subject to change.