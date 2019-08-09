FLW Tour to return to Cherokee in 2020

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WJHL) – The FLW Tour will include a stop at Cherokee Lake next year.

Fishing League Worldwide announced Thursday that the FLW Tour will return to Cherokee April 2-5, 2020.

The tour visited the lake for the first time in 2019.

2020 will mark the FLW Tour’s 25th year.

2020 FLW Tour Regular-Season Schedule:

January 23-26
Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Brookeland, Texas

February 20-23
Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla.   

March 19-22
Lake Martin, Alexander City, Ala.

April 2-5
Cherokee Lake, Jefferson City, Tenn.      

April 23-26 
Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.  

May 14-17
Lake Dardanelle, Russellville, Ark.

June 25-28
Detroit River, Trenton, Mich.   

