Flu vaccines now available at local health departments in Mount Rogers Health District

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Mount Rogers Health District is encouraging people in Southwest Virginia to get a flu vaccine.

Health officials say getting a flu shot is critical amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Getting a flu vaccination this year is more important than ever,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., director of the Mount Rogers Health Districts, in a news release. “According to the CDC, COVID-19 will likely continue into the fall and winter and may overlap with the flu season. With the possibility of both viruses occurring in our communities at the same time, it is vital that everyone age 6 months or older get their yearly flu shot.”

Shelton says preventing flu cases will reduce symptoms that might be confused with those of COVID-19. It will also keep local healthcare facilities from becoming overwhelmed.

Flu vaccines are now available at local health departments in the Mount Rogers Health District.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call your local health department:

Bland County Health Department — 276-688-3642

Bristol City Health Department — 276-642-7345

Carroll County Health Department — 276-730-3180

Galax City Health Department — 276-236-6127

Grayson County Health Department — 276-773-2961

Smyth County Health Department — 276-781-7460

Washington County Health Department — 276-676-5604

Wythe County Health Department — 276-228-5507

The Mount Rogers Health District includes Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington, and Wythe counties and the cities of Bristol and Galax.