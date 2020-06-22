FLSmidth Inc. to close Johnson City facility, impacting 113 workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An international company has announced that it will close a facility in Johnson City, impacting more than a hundred workers.

According to a WARN notice filed with the State of Tennessee, FLSmidth Inc. will permanently close its facility at 3622 Bristol Highway effective August 18.

The company said in the notice that 113 workers will be affected.

FLSmidth Inc. is a Denmark-based company that supplies production facilities and equipment to the cement and mining industries, according to the company’s website.