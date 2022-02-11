JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Valentine’s Day is a time to show loved ones your appreciation for them through actions or small gifts, but for those in the industry, this is their Super Bowl.

Florists have been preparing for almost a month, and local shops in Johnson City say they received orders as early as three weeks out.

While the world remains amid a pandemic, supply shortages are a constant concern. This year, rumors whirled of a shortage of flowers prior to the holiday but Roddy Bird of Roddy’s Flowers said he didn’t see it.

“I think everybody has heard that there’s a shortage of flowers, which there’s not. We got all our stuff in, we didn’t have anything that they said we didn’t get,” said Bird.

In fact, Bird said he believes the fears of a shortage are what encouraged people to order earlier than years past.

He said this Valentine’s Day will be one of his biggest yet since they’ve already received nearly 400 orders and the holiday is still three days away, leaving room for even more orders.

Bird said this time of the year always brings longer hours. “I get in here about 6:30, 7 and I work until about 8 or 9, sometimes 10,” he said.

He’s thankful supply wasn’t an issue, especially since his inventory of roses goes well into the thousands this time of year. Bird said he easily purchases 8,000 red roses and thousands of other rose colors such as pink, yellow and white.

However, floral designers at Broyles Florist say they did notice some issues with supply, but they avoided feeling the impact of those shortages by ordering well in advance. “We were able to prepare ahead of time too with hard goods and stuff to ensure we had enough supplies throughout the holiday,” said floral designer, Hannah Hyatt.

Hyatt and her co-worker Kimberly Henke said making these arrangements is a passion and they want to be able to fulfill the orders exactly how the clients desire them. They both said that it was no problem filling the hundreds of orders they’ve gotten so far.

Bakeries are also busy this time of year. “Valentine’s Day is hands down the biggest holiday of the year for us so that’s why we bring in so many extra people and we try to work as hard as we can,” said the owner of Petite Sweets, Rachael Holmes.

Holmes said they have seen twice as much walk-in traffic than they usually do and even more pre-orders. On Friday, she said they were anticipating filling around 70 orders. It’s because of this high demand that she brings in a few extra staff this time of the year.

While business is booming and sales have been great so far this holiday, Holmes said she hasn’t noticed any shortages, just some inflation when it comes to purchasing supplies.

“I will say the cost of goods has affected us more than anything but we’ve been blessed to have great suppliers to make sure that we have availability for everything but it’s also fun because Valentine’s changes every year depending on the day that it falls on,” said Holmes.

Cakebuds in Downtown Johnson City is also seeing a lot of business ahead of and into the holiday weekend. When asked about cost increases on their end, Office Manager Angela Bowes said it’s expected this time of the year.

“The supplies are always going up a little bit but it hasn’t been a big increase this year,” said Bowes.

Overall, all of these businesses are working around the clock to fulfill orders. They estimate the orders won’t stop until probably late Monday night.

Everyone News Channel 11 spoke with said if you haven’t ordered yet, now is the time. Last-minute orders can result in limited supplies due to filling prior orders.