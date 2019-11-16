Florida prosecutors to seek death penalty for suspect in Greeneville murder

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WJHL) – Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 reveal Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Stanley Eric Mossburg.

Mossburg, 35, is accused of killing three people, including a Greeneville man, Christopher Short. He was murdered while doing laundry in Greeneville earlier this month.

Mossburg also allegedly traveled to Polk County, Florida and broke into a home in Winter Haven, killing two people.

Mossburg was arrested after a manhunt ended in Winter Haven, Florida