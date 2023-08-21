WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist from Florida died due to injuries sustained in a Washington County, Virginia crash.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred in the afternoon on Aug. 5 along Route 58.

The VSP reports a 2017 Yamaha YZF-R3 was attempting to make a U-turn when the motorcycle ran off the eastbound side of the highway and entered a ditch.

The motorcyclist was identified by state police as Brenda Camporini, 73 of Naples, Florida. Camporini was transported to Johnson City Medical Center after the crash, and she succumbed to her injuries on Aug. 18.

Camporini had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the VSP.

As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.