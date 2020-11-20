Florida judge denies motion to hear testimony in ‘Killer Clown’ case ahead of Tri-Cities woman’s trial

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – A Florida judge has denied a motion by prosecutors regarding what they say is a key witness in the killer clown case.

Sheila Keen Warren, who once owned the Purple Cow in Kingsport and lived in Southwest Virginia, is accused of killing Marlene Warren 30 years ago while dressed as a clown and carrying flowers.

The case went cold for decades, but deputies arrested Keen Warren in 2017.

In that motion recently denied, prosecutors wanted a pre-trial deposition from a witness familiar with the evidence found in a Chrysler LeBaron, the car prosecutors claim Keen Warren drove to the crime scene.

Her trial is set to begin on April 9, 2021. Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty.