(WJHL) — Floodwaters were receding in both Wise and Dickenson counties as of Thursday evening, according to emergency officials.

Wise County EMA Director Jessica Swinney said water had receded in areas that were under evacuation and people were able to return to their homes. She said the evacuations were voluntary. Eight people were rescued from the water in Pound.

In Dickenson County, between 35 to 40 homes were damaged in the floods, according to Sheriff Jeremy Flemming. While the damage was limited, floodwaters caused debris to pile up against homes, ripped siding off some homes, and flooded basements.

VDOT crews were seen removing debris from roadways.

Flemming said some homes in Dickenson County won’t have power until Friday evening.

“We have had some power outages. AEP is currently working on restoring the power for the area. Estimated time is about 5 o’clock tomorrow evening,” Flemming said.

With more rain possible overnight, there are concerns about more flooding.