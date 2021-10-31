Town Creek flooding survey underway in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Virg. (WJHL) – If your property is plagued with puddles, now is the time to make your voice heard in Abingdon.

According to a release from the town, a flood mitigation study will be conducted throughout the Town Creek area to find current and potential flood hazards.

The study area will stretch roughly three miles from the Walden Road and Branch Street intersection to Wolf Creek.

Abingdon property owners have been sent a postcard with a right-to-entry agreement attached, and owners are encouraged to return them to the town so surveyors can access the area.

Alongside the field work, residents can send in their own evidence of flooding to towncreek@abingdon-va.gov until Nov, 29.

For more information regarding the project, visit here.