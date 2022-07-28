(WJHL) — Roadways in multiple communities in Southwest Virginia are impassable following overnight flash floods, fallen trees and powerlines and mudslides. These flash floods led to mandatory evacuation or shelter in place in the Pound Bottom area.

James W. Adams Elementary School at 10824 Orby Cantrell Highway will be set up as the designated shelter for evacuated residents.

An Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been established at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Grant Kilgore.

The Clintwood Police Department in Dickenson County reported Thursday morning that heavy rain affected Jesse Street, Pioneer Street and Dickenson Highway near the Gas and Go. The agency also reported flooding on Brush Creek-Cutter Creek intersections and Goins Fork.





Dickenson Highway-Chase Street intersection

Jesse Street Dickenson County flooding (Photos: Clintwood Police Department)

In Wise County, standing water has been reported on US 23 North near the traffic signals before Double Kwik. The sheriff’s office reported that a fallen tree had been blocking both lanes of Main Street in Pound near the Wildcat gas station. Crews have since cleared the blockage.

Multiple mudslides have been reported across the county, including on Main Street, Duncan Gap Road and Meade Fork Road in Pound — where a large tree has fallen as well.

Birchfield Road near the Dotson Creek Road intersection has a power line down across both lanes, and AEP has been notified. Multiple sections of Birchfield remain under water.

Halfway up the mountain on Toms Creek Road is partially blocked by a fallen tree, and flooding is reported near the coal tipple at the bottom of the street. Virginia Department of Transportation crews are at the scene.

Sections of Duncan Gap Road are covered in mudslides and are not passable, the sheriff’s office reports. Roundtop Road is passable as of 5:15 a.m., but the only alternate route for that section is Duncan Gap Road.

The Pound Bottom area of Pound remains underwater, and off-duty officers are alerting residents door-to-door.

At 6:48 a.m., the Wise County PSA experienced a major waterline break in the Bold Camp area of Pound. Officials issued a boil water advisory for the Bold Camp and Mill Creek areas. This includes customers on Bold Camp Road, Right Fork Road, Meade Fork Raod, McFall Fork Road, Mountain Cove Road, Gary Powers Road, River Hill Road, Little Road and Sunnydale Farm Road.

Customers should not drink tap water without first bringing it to a rolling boil for at least a minute and allowing it to cool. This will be in effect until further notice. For more information, click here.

Wise County officials had previously posted onto their social media platforms regarding water outages due to an unknown source.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on WJHL.com.