Flooding prevents Unicoi County Schools from providing food for pickup and deliveries

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Schools announced on Monday morning that due to the flooding in the county, meals would not be provided for student pickup or delivery.

Due to severe flooding throughout the county there will be no food bag pickup or deliveries today. — UC Schools (@Unicoi_Schools) April 13, 2020

Flooding caused evacuations Monday morning near Temple Hill and along Highway 19-W into North Carolina.

The town of Unicoi released a statement on Monday morning, warning residents of four roads that were impassable.

There was no word on whether or not pickup and deliveries would resume Tuesday.