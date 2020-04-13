Flooding in Sullivan County closes more than two dozen roads

SULLIVAN CO. Tenn, (WJHL) – Sullivan County was one of the hardest hit in our area from severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning.

Buncombe Road was just one of over 25 roads in Sullivan County that have been closed due to severe weather.

“We got a lot of roads that are flooded, especially on the western end of the county and the Kingsport area,” said Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean.

Overall, 27 roads have been closed so far just in the county and more may have to be closed if waters rise.

27 roads are closed in Sullivan Co. due to flooding from last night’s & this morning’s storms. Emergency Management Director, Jim Bean, says they are still watching for the possibility of more roads closing if the waters continue to rise. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities @WJHLStormTeam11 pic.twitter.com/G432tDKZvZ — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) April 13, 2020

“We got some areas right now that bridges in some small communities are getting close. So they’re being checked out to see if anyone needs to be removed from those areas,” Bean explained. “As that water comes off the mountains and into those rivers and small streams, they’re going to continue to rise.”

So far there have been no rescues in Sullivan County.

“People have pretty much been sheltering in place as it is, so they should have supplies and probably more prepared at this time because of that,” said Bean.

Some people still tried to drive through flooded waters on Buncombe Road, but then decided to turn around.

“If there is water covering a roadway please go around and not drive through it,” Bean said.

Not only are you putting yourself at risk but putting first responders at risk if they have to rescue you.

Just a little water can lift up a car.

MORE: Washington County, Va. issues declaration of emergency after storms

Jason Carter said about four acres of his property on Buncombe Rd was flooded.

“This is the worst it’s been this year. They haven’t really seen it like this,” he said.

He was not prepared for what he saw when he woke up in the morning.

“I didn’t hear anything. I slept through every bit of it, and when I woke up this morning I got ready to go to work and I wasn’t going anywhere,” said Carter.

His family is making the best out of a bad situation.

“My wife and son were out canoeing in the front yard this morning,” said Carter, “Its a nice break in the middle of quarantine. What can you do?”

MORE: ‘My bridge was gone’ Unicoi Co. first responders use ladder truck to rescue family during flooding