Editor’s Note: Information in this article was last updated at 10 a.m.

(WJHL) — Several law enforcement agencies and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) have reported road closures due to flooding and rainfall in the Southwest Virginia area Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe flood warning for Buchanan and Dickenson counties expiring at 12 p.m.

Below are the active road closures throughout the area.

Wise County

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the following areas in the county are impacted:

Pound, Virginia in the area of 23 South at mile marker 54.8 near Glenns Finer Homes

Toms Creek Road off Route 72 North near the Prep Plant, an alternate route should be taken, WCSO stated

High water is reported at Front Street East near Rogers East End Auto towards the Banner section of Coeburn

4300 Block of Powell Valley Road, parts of Egan Road, Tate Springs Road and River Road are flooded, according to WCSO

Wallens Ridge Boulevard of Big Stone Gap, rocks and debris is reported on Highway 58 (Penn Gap Highway)

Spring Street in Big Stone Gap is closed

The WCSO is asking motorists to slow down and exercise caution when traveling throughout the county.

Buchanan County

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has reported the following areas are impacted by high water and minor flooding.

Water is reportedly blocking Route 622, Nance White Branch in the Grissom Creek area, Route 600, Hurricane Creek Road, near the Pealog Branch intersection and Route 657, Boyd’s Ridge Road near the intersection of Foxfire Road.

Russell County

VDOT announced the following areas in Russell County due to standing water.

Route 663 in the Artrip Road area. Both northbound and southbound lanes are reportedly closed due to standing water

Route 650 near Finney Road and Route 620 North/South

Route 651 South near Marvin Hess Road and Route 846 East/West

Route 646 East near Campbell Hollow Road and Route 647 North/South

Route 653 South near Lewis Creek Road and 651 North/South

Route 660 North near Route 660 South

Route 678 East near Deer Haven Drive, Upper Copper Creek and Route 671 North/South

Route 628 West near Boody Road and Route 628 North/South near the Wise County line

Route 627 near Dante Road and VA-63 North/South

Washington County, Virginia

According to the Abingdon Police Department (APD), East Main Street from Deadmore Street to Tanner Street is closed and Deadmore Street from Valley Street to East Main Street is closed due to rainfall and flooding in the area.

The roads will be closed until further notice, stated the APD.

VDOT reports that lanes on Route 611 near Trout Road are closed due to standing water.

Lee County

According to VDOT, the following areas in Lee County are impacted by standing water:

Route 656 near Curt Russell Road and Route 662 East/West

Route 698 near Dead End, north and south lanes closed

Route 684 near Calway Road and Route 698 North/South, east-through lanes and west-through lanes are closed

Scott County

Motorists can expect delays due to weather in the area of Deerfield Road on Route 661 East and Route 676 North/South, according to VDOT. Lane closures reportedly exist in the area.

