TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steady rainfall Thursday led to floodwater in lower land areas across the Tri-Cities.

News Channel 11 reached out to various local dispatchers, who advised motorists to avoid certain areas and to drive with caution as the rain continues.

Carter County

Dispatchers said there have been no reports of impassable roads or flooding so far. The county’s EMA director is out assessing the roadways as of 11:45 a.m.

Greene County

Greene County dispatchers said that most flooding hit the northwestern part of the county. They’ve received reports that Horton Highway in Baileyton has experienced flooding. EMA officials told News Channel 11 that motorists should avoid Highway 93 toward the Greene County and Sullivan County lines.

Hawkins County

Burem and Guntown roads in Rogersville are virtually impassable at several locations, according to the county dispatchers. There are also several locations on Highway 113 with flooded areas that motorists should not attempt to cross. Dispatchers told News Channel 11 that there have been many reports of impassable areas throughout the morning. Other locations to avoid include Caney Valley Road.

According to the Hawkins County EMA, motorists are asked to avoid the following roads:

Highway 113 near St. Clair area to the county line

100-1399 Tarpine Valley Road

Burem and Luster roads

Clemmons Road & Logan Lane

Walkers Church and Cantrell Road

11-E

Melinda Ferry Road

100-332 Guntown Road

1100-1299 Caney Valley Loop

Highway 66 South and Guthries Gap Road

North Main Street (Bulls Gap) and White Horn Road

Goan Drive (Bulls Gap) and North Main Street

100-553 Bingham Road

100-899 Heck Hollow Road

East Main Street (Rogerville) and park

Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller warned that there is potential for more flooding, and this list may not encompass all flooded roadways.

Johnson County

Dispatchers said the only road they have received reports on is Highway 91 North near Ackerson Creek Road. The dispatcher noted that this area is generally bad following heavy rainfall.

Sullivan County

News Channel 11 reached out to the Sullivan County PIO regarding flooding in that county and awaits a response.

Unicoi County

There have been no reports of flooded roadways as of 11:50 a.m.

Washington County

Dispatchers said there are several areas with fast-moving water in the roadways, but no roads have been closed, as of 11:30 a.m. Washington County, Tennessee EMA Director Rusty Sells advised News Channel 11 that Westridge Road in Sulphur Springs and Ridgecrest Road off Highway 81 South are flooded.