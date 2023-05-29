UPDATE: According to VDOT 511, traffic is no longer being impacted by weather in Scott and Buchanan County.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning for Buchanan County on Monday, urging those in the area to avoid rising waters.

The flood warning covers Buchanan County in Virginia and McDowell County in West Virginia until 5 p.m.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone locations was likely or occurring as of noon, and several structures were reported to have been flooded as well.

The warning issued by the NWS said law enforcement reported flooding in warned areas with 1.5 to 3 inches of rain around 11 a.m.

Residents in the area are encouraged to “turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads and to seek higher ground when possible.

According to Virginia Department of Transpiration (VDOT) 511, Route 706 in Scott County in the area of Corder Bottom Way has been impacted by weather. All north and south lanes were closed as of noon.

VDOT also reported that Route 651 in Russell County was closed near New Garden Road.

All lanes of Route 623 in Buchanan County near Helen Henderson Highway were closed as of noon, according to VDOT.