JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City has closed a road after flooding damaged a bridge.

According to a release from Johnson City Public Works, Sinking Creek Rd will be closed to traffic from Lone Oak Road to David Miller Road starting Friday.

The release states a bridge along the road was damaged by flooding, and emergency traffic will not be able to pass.

Residents with driveways connecting to Sinking Creek southwest of David Miller will be granted access, but the entrance to Sinking Creek from Lone Oak will be closed to all traffic.

The city asks all drivers to avoid the area if possible, and signage will be in place until the work is completed.

An estimated time of completion was not provided.