BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Storms over the weekend saw being closed off and homes severely impacted by flooding. On Monday, professional cleaning services were continuing to work on removing the remaining water and mud from affected places.

Servpro of Washington County, Tennessee Project Manager Randy Attaway said that the weekend’s projects consisted of houses filled with feet of rainwater.

“We had basements that had as much as six, seven feet of water in them, houses that had seen a lot of damage, having to rip out drywall, ripping up floors and trying to get them dried out as quick as possible,” said Attaway.

Friday and Saturday saw large amounts of rain pour into the area, leading some houses to be filled with up to seven feet of water. As part of the cleanup, Servpro traveled to Bristol, Virginia to clean Victory Baptist Church’s fellowship hall.

Austin Cook, the pastor of the church, said the fellowship hall was damaged by runoff from behind the building.

“Well, it’s the mud and the water,” said Cook. “There was so much rain [that] came down so fast until it just broke coming off of the hill. It brought the mud and the water inside the fellowship hall.”

Cook has lived in the area for over 50 years, and he said he has not seen rain and flooding at this level, including at his own home.

“At my house on Saturday, the rain came down so fast,” Cook said. “I’ve lived there over 50 years. I’ve never seen the water as high as it was from the little creek that passes down and the water was running over the road.”

While the church cleanup required mostly mopping and vacuuming, Attaway said some projects have required more demo work.

“So we’ll go in, we cut out drywall, we’ll remove any flooring that’s necessary,” Attaway said. “We will spread antimicrobial agent in all the affected areas, and then we’ll have to set some drying equipment.”

While people can look into getting special drainage on their homes, Attaway said there is no true way to completely protect against flooding at this level.